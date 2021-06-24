Hospice Launch their Step into Summer Challenge

Could you walk up to 100km in one month?

This summer, Southern Area Hospice Services are inviting you to register for their Step into Summer Challenge over the month of July or August.

Everyone can take part no matter what age - you simply choose a month during the summer, set your target distance to walk, which can be anything from 10k to 100k and you have the entire month to cover your chosen distance. On completion you will get a prestigious medal as a reward for all your hard work!

Once registered, you will receive a pack which includes a log sheet to track your miles which you can hand in as proof of your distance. Kids are also encouraged to take part with a great kids pack which includes a calendar for them to complete and a colouring sketch.

Lizzie McCullough, Fundraising Officer commented ‘I am delighted to launch the Step into Summer Challenge to encourage everyone to get out and about this summer. It can be busy in the summer months so we would like to motivate people to enjoy the great outdoors by inviting everyone to sign up to our challenge and get fit and healthy this summer. You will also be helping support your local Hospice which is an amazing incentive to complete your challenge’.

Registration is only £10 per person, kids register for free and there is no set fundraising target, so whether you raise £5 or £500 every penny will go towards supporting your local Hospice. Why not get your friends, family or work colleagues involved? You can register on our website at under the Events Calendar section at: www.southernareahospiceservices.org/step-into-summer-challenge or by calling us on 028 3026 7711.