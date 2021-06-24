Randalstown riders 'lap the lough' to raise money for cancer charity

A RANDALSTOWN man is helping spearhead a sponsored charity cycle around Lough Neagh this weekend.

William Murray, ably assisted by Daisyhill Cycle Club and pals including Broughshane man Jonathan Doey, has already raised thousands in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children, including over £900 on his Just Giving page alone.

He was inspired by young Maggie McMillan from Kells, who has been undergoing treatment and has been assisted by the charity.

The 100 mile event has already attracted around 40 cyclists, who are paying £15 each and are also helping to raise funds.

William said: “We are raising money for the NI Cancer fund for Children and any donation will help make a difference to children and families in Northern Ireland.

“The charity recently supported Maggie's continual fight against cancer and the McMillan family are truly grateful for all the help and support they have been given.”

Jonathan added: “Everyone has been training really hard and William has been working his socks off to raise as much money as possible.

“The support so far has been unbelievable but we are doing one big last push for support.

“People can and should donate via Just Giving and any keen cyclists who want to come along can register on the morning, before 8am on Saturday June 26, we are setting off from the community centre.”

William’s employers Quarrystone have been very supportive and Randalstown Spar recently hosted a ‘spinathon’, with staff and cycling club members putting the miles in on static bikes to help raise almost £2,000.

The Cancer Fund for Children was founded in 1973 by Margaret McAlpine MBE, a teacher who had been recruited to provide continuity to children’s education whilst they were receiving treatment on the wards at Belvoir Park Hospital in Belfast, following a diagnosis of cancer.

Over the next ten years, Margaret recruited a range of volunteers, including consultant oncologist Dr George Edelstein, to form a Charity Board to help deliver a range of practical and financial support to families.

This developed into residential support with the purchase of Shimna Valley House in Co Down in 1996.

Aided by funds from the National Lottery, and opened by local celebrity Patrick Kielty, the facility offered families nursing a sick child a place of tranquillity, far removed from the stress of the hospital wards – and was the fore-runner of the unique Daisy Lodge, which was opened in 2014 and stands on the same site today.

The charity has grown to become the most significant organisation in Northern Ireland supporting children and young people living with cancer – and their families.

Every week in Northern Ireland another three young people age 0-24 will be diagnosed with cancer, and many more will be struggling to cope with their parent’s cancer.

Every year the charity supports over 500 families and 1,500 children and young people diagnosed with cancer or living with a parent with cancer.

The cyclists will be registering at Neillsbrook Community Centre this Saturday June 26 before setting off at 8am.

To donate, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/ william-murray16