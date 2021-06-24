Sadness at the death of Ramble Inn boss John

TRIBUTES have been paid to a local businessman who passed away at the weekend.

John McClarnon was the General Manager of the Ramble Inn on the ‘Antrim line’ or Lisnevenagh Road between the town and Ballymena.

He was part of a family hospitality dynasty which owns a number of restaurants and bars in the locality.

The Ramble Inn was a regular advertiser in the Antrim Guardian and is well known for its’ country and western music events.

A spokesperson for the family business said: “It is with great regret and sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son and brother John (McLarnon).

“As many of you will know, The Ramble Inn played a major part in John’s life, and over the years he made great friendships along the way.

“We will be closed for the next few days and we would appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

John was son of Dan and the late Maureen and much loved brother of Teresa (O’Neill), Ciaran, Geraldine, Gerard, Joseph and Dermot.

John’s Requiem Mass (which is limited to family and close friends only) will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church Ahoghill at 10am on Tuesday 22nd June 2021 and will be live streamed.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care.