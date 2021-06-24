Mayor appeals to young people to book their vaccine

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has urged young people aged 18-39 to avail of the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mayor was speaking during a visit to the Foyle Arena Vaccination Centre where over 108,000 vaccines have been administered and slots are now available for under 40s to receive their doses.

“I was delighted to visit the Foyle Arena to witness first hand the excellent work being done by Western Trust staff to roll out the vaccination,” he said.

“The centre is currently being used to vaccinate those aged in the 18-39 year old category – there is lots of availability - so if you haven’t had your vaccine yet - please please sign up and book your place.

“For those over the age of 40, who havent yet received their vaccine please register via your local community pharmacy.”

The Mayor spoke with local young people who had received the vaccine and thanked them for playing their part in protecting themselves and others from the effect of the virus.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to life as we know it,” he added.

“As Mayor I want to make a direct appeal to every young person across this city and district to get the vaccine.

“Not only are you protecting yourself from the virus you are keeping your family and friends safe.

“By taking this important step you are doing your bit for society and preventing the spread of the virus.

“Thanks for your efforts and for the sacrifices you have made to date. By working together we can get through this and look forward to better times.”

Vaccination centre and pharmacy vaccinations can be booked online now at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/