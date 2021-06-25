Delta variant testing in Castlewellan area

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is supporting the Public Health Agency (PHA) call for asymptomatic people aged 18 to 40 in selected neighbourhoods within the Castlewellan area to come forward for COVID-19 testing.

This is a precautionary measure by the PHA, which has identified a number of probable cases of the Delta variant in areas of Castlewellan. These early results are suggestive of the variant, but this has not been confirmed.

Asymptomatic people aged 18-40 years old from selected, targeted neighbourhoods are being asked to get PCR tested, so the PHA can identify asymptomatic cases early and reduce the risk of spread in the community.

Those being asked to come forward for testing will be contacted by post from Friday 25 June. Testing is taking place at Castlewellan Community Centre between 9am and 3pm daily.

A booking will be required by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “It is important to act early, so we can all help to reduce any potential spread in our community.

“The Public Health Agency was delighted by the positive response when carrying out the recent enhanced testing operation in Kilkeel. The quick cooperation of residents there helped them in their critical work and played a part in helping to try to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

“If you receive a letter I would therefore appeal to you to come along and get tested, to do your bit to reduce the potential spread in your community.

“If you don’t receive a letter you don’t need to do anything else just now. However, I would remind everyone of the importance of continuing to follow the public health guidance to keep you and your loved ones safe. Keep washing your hands, keep socially distancing, wear a face covering where necessary and keep rooms well ventilated. And don’t forget to make and attend your vaccine appointment.

“Please remember if you do develop symptoms of COVID-19, you need to get a PCR tested, as you usually would.”