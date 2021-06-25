Newry Engineering company secures grant for future growth

SPECIALIST precision engineering and composite finishing company, The Exact Group, was one of 550 large businesses to receive the £50,000 Covid-19 grant in Northern Ireland.

The company, which has over the last ten years operated predominantly in the aerospace sector, has worked hard over this last year to retain quality staff as well as diversifying into other sectors including pharma, medical and agriculture.

Widely known for their quality, performance, and delivery along with the cutting-edge equipment and engineering prowess, the company holds SC21 Silver, a widely recognised standard for supply chain improvement, which highlights their commitment to excellence, dedication to best practice and high-quality manufacturing.

More recently, the company successfully passed an audit of their ISO 13485 Medical Device Compliance accreditation, which allows them to work with companies in the pharma and medical sectors around the globe.

Welcoming the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy MLA to The Exact Group in Newry, General Manager Ronan Callan said: “This support grant along with the rates holiday has been really beneficial in helping us manage our overheads and retain key staff to help us build for the future. This has included looking at other sectors and we are currently making some inroads into the medical and pharma sectors.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Finance Minister for his time visiting the company. He was very interested in the various aspects of the business and recognised the myriad of issues while working in the aircraft interiors sector. He was delighted to see that the business will be able to put the Covid-19 grant to good use and ensure that this business will remain resilient and robust, and be better prepared for future growth across many sectors.”

Conor Murphy MLA, Finance Minister said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to visit businesses which have received the £50,000 grant and to hear the positive difference this funding will make. These larger businesses are a vital part of our economy, employing many people locally.

“I was determined to ensure financial assistance was provided to these businesses which have been unable to access support up until now.”