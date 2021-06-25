Omagh barmen to take on three marathons challenge for charity

THREE local barmen from Omagh will be taking on three marathons of a different kind to raise money for the Children's Cancer Unit, Belfast - and all on the one day!

Organiser Shane Horisk will be joined by his Sally's of Omagh colleague Mickey McBride and Niall McDaid - who works in Main Street - to take on the mammoth challenge on August 7.

They will each complete the marathon distance of 26.2 miles on a ski-row machine, a rowing machine and remarkably, on the notorious erg bike. In total, that's an exhausting 78.6 miles each - a collective effort of 235.8 miles.

But it's all for a great cause.

"In October 2020 my then three-year-old goddaughter was diagnosed with a rare type of childhood cancer," explained Shane.

" As you can imagine, this was a horrible time for our family. The treatment and support offered to them was amazing and they’ll be forever grateful to the staff both on the Oncology and Haematology ward in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and also those in the oncology outpatients department.

"It was always in our head to try to repay them in some way and this is what we came up with.

"Micky McBride and Niall McDaid and I have been quietly training away for a charity event coming up on Saturday, August 7.

"We would appreciate as much support as possible as we take this challenge on! Until you in the situation and are on the ward or outpatients you’ll never truly understand how amazing the staff are and how many families all throughout Northern Ireland they help each day."

To donate, log on to any one of the three men's Facebook page.