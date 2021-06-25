The reality of a GP's job in the pandemic

AN Armagh doctor has dismissed any suggestions that the pandemic has seen GPs reduce the service they provide to the public.

Dr Conor Moore – one of five GPs in an Armagh partnership catering for 8,250 patients – told the Gazette, “The message I'd most want to get across is that we are open and we do not want people to hold off seeking help with potentially serious medical problems.

“If, from a medical point of view, they have something that's causing them concern, they should speak to us. That way, we can arrange for any further investigation or tests that may be necessary,” he stressed.

“Please work with us. We are working, albeit in very different ways which we realise may be uncomfortable for some people. But I'd want to reassure them that we can manage a lot over the telephone and where that doesn't help, some GPs are doing video consultations.

“We have changed to allow photographs of certain rashes, for example, which allow things like that to be dealt with over the phone.”

Importantly, he then added, “But we are still providing house visits and face-to-face appointments where the need is there to actually see the patient in person to aid in the diagnosis. That process in order to decide if a further referral is still there, so if you feel you have a problem, don't hold back.

“Get in contact with us and we will do our best to help you in every way we can.”

