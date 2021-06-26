After a real dog's life due to Covid Scarlett shows how to bounce back

A 20-YEAR-OLD local woman, famed for her success in the highly competitive canine world, has organised what will be the country’s first dog show in 18 months.

And it’s happening close to Armagh. The venue? Killora Kennels. The date? Sunday, July 4. The organiser? Scarlett Burnside whose claims to fame include having won International Junior Handling finals at the world-famous Crufts Dog Show in London.

As well as that, she has represented Ireland in a host of international events throughout Europe as well as in Canada.

Her July 4 event is designed to raise much-needed money for Air Ambulance NI and The Barn Animal Rescue, two charities on which the Covid restrictions have had a seriously detrimental impact. All money raised will be donated to those two deserving causes.

But there is a parallel objective – namely, to give dog-owners an opportunity to take to the competitive arena after this lengthy lay-off.

Since they were last able to compete, much has changed. Pups born since lockdown began in March 2020 have never been able to participate in anything like this. In addition, many have switched from puppy to junior and from junior to adult status. That’s a mere two-year process.

But because dog shows have been among the many activities halted by the pandemic, handlers and their fast-maturing pets have not been able to enjoy a day of competition or learn as a result of participation in such an event.

All being well, July 4 will be the first step back on the road to recovery.

Certainly the range of classes promises to cater for all ages and ranges of ability. Those categories are: Baby puppy walk; Puppy dog/bitch; Junior dog/bitch; Adult dog/bitch; Veteran; Junior handling (5-10 years); Junior handling (11-17 years); Overall and Reserve winner.

The reputation Scarlett herself enjoys as a top-notch handler and instructor will in itself be an attraction. It is also reflected in the sponsorship she has managed to attract. Those willing to put their hands in their pockets to support the event include Variare Leads, Pedro Dog Food, Junes Pet Bedding, Quay Dog Treats, Mountslemish Kennels, Wintdreama Designs and Jonathan Sterritt Pet Photography.

In response to the damage Covid was doing to the dog world, Scarlett launched a business, K9Scarlett.

Through that, online and via video, she has been able to tutor handlers, offer support, provide expert advice and give encouragement to enthusiasts who would not otherwise have had those opportunities to learn.

As well as that, she has been writing articles for Dog World, which is to that genre what Wisden is to the cricketing fraternity.

In order to ensure numbers attending are restricted and managed within Covid regulations, admission on the day is by prior invitation or pre-paid entry only.

The entry fee is just £3 which includes a raffle ticket with the prize on offer being a generously-donated hamper. Every penny raised will go to Air Ambulance NI and The Barn Animal Rescue, remember.

The same is true of donations made by anyone wishing to support the cause without participating in the event itself.

For those wishing to compete, entries will be accepted up to, but not after, midnight on Wednesday, June 30. These can be made directly via Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/scarlett.

burnsidelibertia or Paypal at info@k9scarlett.com

In order to ensure Covid restrictions apply throughout, participants will be given a precise time as to when they will be competing and instructions of how to make their way to the competition venue.

After competing, only finalists will be permitted to remain, while those who fail to make the figurative ‘cut’ will be required to leave, thereby ensuring social distancing is observed.

Tea, coffee and traybakes will be available for the duration of the event.