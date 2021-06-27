House fire probe

POLICE are appealing for information in relation to an incident at a house in the Newtownhamilton area which they are treating as arson and criminal damage.

Sergeant Wilkes said: “A report was received at approximately 11am (Saturday 26th June) that entry had been gained to a property at Cluster Road and a fire started inside.

“The incident took place sometime between 8pm on Friday 25th June, and 10am (26th June).

“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to call 101 quoting reference number 723 of 26/06/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/