Inspiring schoolgirls cut off their hair for children's charity

TWO brave and inspirational friends from Omagh have had almost 30 inches cut off their hair to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

Eight-year-olds Quinn Heatherington, a Gibson Primary School pupil, and Rebecca Pritchard, of Holy Family Primary School, left Waves' studio in town on Friday rocking new hair cuts having 'done their bit' for charity in the process.

Having grown up together, the girls have remained great friends despite attending different schools and vowed to get their hair cut together.

For Quinn, this is the second time she has taken the plunge to have her long locks cut for the Little Princess Trust. Three years ago, she donated 12 inches in memory of a loved one. Since then, it has always been her intention to allow her hair to grow long to allow her to donate again in the future.

After persuading her friend Rebecca to get involved, the girls visited Waves together on Friday, and this time Quinn had 17 inches off her hair, while Rebecca had 10.

So far, they have raised a remarkable amount, close to £1,500. The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

"They wanted to help little boys and girls who aren't in such a lucky position, and are both kind and caring children," said Quinn's proud mother, Doreen.

"Quinn loves her new hair, and I love it even more because it's less washing!" she laughed.

"She's absolutely delighted to have done it, and we are very, very proud of both girls.

"In fact, Quinn is planning to grow her hair to have it cut again in a few years' time."

To donate, visit /www.gofundme.com/f/

rebecca-quinn-cut-hair-for-little-princess-trust