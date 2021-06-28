Summertime activities at Strule Arts Centre

WITH the summer holidays fast approaching the Strule Arts Centre has a variety of activities to keep children entertained throughout the summer months.

Among the activities on offer is ‘Click and Collect’ Summer arts and crafts which include online tutorials and materials for five arts and crafts lessons. These are available to purchase from the Strule Arts Centre website.

The kits cover the following lessons:

Lesson 1: Create your Summer ice pop themed bunting to hang in your bedroom or home. Watch the tutorial as it takes you through how to create your own ice pop bunting. Use the paints and paint brush, string and templates to create the bunting.

Lesson 2: Draw and paint a palm tree, beached themed landscape following the accompanying tutorial.

Lesson 3: Learn how to draw and paint two different ice pops using paint and crayons/oil pastels

Lesson 4: Create your own summer themed postcard and send it to a friend to let them know you are thinking of them. Use your literacy skills to share your summer 2021 experiences.

Lesson 5: Watch the time lapse for inspiration on how you can add colour and patterns to your camper van and surf boards. Then you can create your own beach scene using whatever art materials you prefer to use.

The kits are priced at £20 per pack, are suitable for age 4 years and upwards and available to order via the Strule Arts Centre website.

Creative Pottery Claymation kits and tutorials are also available for click and collect.

Claymation is a form of stop-motion animation where each animated clay model, including characters and some background, is constructed out of coloured clays or plasticine.

Each frame is recorded on film and then played back in quick succession to give the appearance of movement.

"Using the kit you will create your own characters and take photographs to make a claymation movie. This is a fun way to involve the whole family," said a spokesperson.

"Kits are available to order from the Strule Arts Centre website at a cost of £15."

Taking place from Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23 for seven to 11-year-olds, Gobblefunk Summer Scheme will provide a range of exciting activities throughout the week including dance, drama, music and art.

Each day participants will be visited by a guest tutor; Relax kids Omagh; Shine therapy; Devine Music; Dance Revelation and Liam the Prove it Guy.

Full supervision each day from 9am to 5pm with breakfast, lunch and healthy snack each day included in the price. The cost is £120 per child (£24 per day), second child+ £110 each for the week. Please note numbers are limited.

Meanwhile, a Music Academy will take place from Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30, from 9am to 5pm for children age 12 to 17.

Music Academy aims to develop skills and build confidence in performance and collaboration but, most of all have a fun, creative week picking up tips from professionals in the industry.

Coordinated by ‘Together in Music’ the talented pool of tutors includes natives of Omagh who live and work in the area including: Calvin Davison - Vocals and Keyboard. Calvin attended Omagh Academy Grammar school before studying singing and Opera performance at The Royal Northern College of Music. Calvin is currently teaching at Dungannon Integrated College.

Aidan (Nardo) Dunphy - Percussion and Drums. Aidan studied at Trinity College of Music London. He has played at Ronnie Scotts and with English National Ballet and recorded with Declan O’Rourke amongst many other wonderful singers over the years.

Matt McGlinn – Guitar. Matt is a member of the McGlinn musical dynasty who grew up creating and performing. Matt has years of experience teaching the guitar and now, along with Owen McNulty, runs the very successful ‘Guitar Studio’ in The Old Market Yard Omagh.

There will be full supervision each day from 9am to 5pm. Breakfast, lunch and healthy snack are included in the price of £150 (£30 per day). Second child+ £130 each for the week.

An Art, Photography and Creative Writing Academy takes place from Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13, from 9am to 5pm for 12 to 17-year-olds.

This programme aims to develop skills in each art form. Participants will look at light, composition and shadows. For those interested in the arts this will be a wonderful week of learning and having fun with skilled tutors including Master Photographer of the Year 2018 Tony Moore Fine Art Photographer, artists including Pauline Harte and Rory O Laughlin and Creative Writer, Andrew Maguire.

"Participants will have the opportunity to explore all three art forms in interesting bite size tutorials suitable for their age group, providing them with knowledge that they can then take with them and develop further as they progress through life," continued the spokesperson.

"It is anticipated that they will be able to explore along the Strule Riverside Walk and Omagh Town Centre for this programme.

"Full supervision each day from 9am to 5pm. Breakfast, lunch and healthy snack are included in the price of £150 (£30 per day). Second child+ £130 each for the week.

"The above Summer Academies, developed in partnership with local artists and musicians, will provide participants with the opportunity to meet local professionals within the industry who will share their expertise and provide guidance and encouragement to participants.

"All activities will be undertaken in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions and public health guidance."

For further information on summer activities at Strule Arts Centre place visit the Strule Arts Centre website at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or follow Strule Arts Centre, Omagh facebook page.