Council sponsors business awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to be the principal sponsor for the 2021 ‘Ballymena Back to Business Awards’.

The awards are organised annually by Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Announcing the sponsorship deal, Eugene Reid, Chamber President said:

“I am delighted to announce that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be the principal sponsor for the 2021 Business Awards.

“This has been such a difficult year for many families, communities and businesses.

“However, we are now beginning to see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and by hosting the Business Awards we hope to give businesses, their customers and suppliers a sense of normality and positivity.

RECOVERY

“It is always great to see the mix of businesses at the awards, representing sectors from retail to manufacturing to services.

“The awards give us the opportunity to showcase everything which is good about business in the local area and to highlight the fact that our economy is thriving and we are ready to be at the heart of the economic recovery.

“I’m glad to say that Chamber has an excellent working relationship with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and I look forward to this business focused approach continuing in the future”.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor William McCaughey said said: “These annual awards are an excellent showcase for some of the very best examples of successful businesses operating in Ballymena who contribute positively to the growth of the economy in Mid and East Antrim.

ENTERPRISE

“I am very pleased that Council is continuing to work with Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry as principal sponsor to recognise the achievement and success of local enterprise.

“This promotes Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim as a place to do business, an area to further grow and prosper with great opportunities and sound business ethos and where there is already a strong retail base that includes third and fourth generation businesses.”