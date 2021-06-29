Plans for £6.4 million 'transformative' project

A MULTI-million pound bid for government funding to finance a number of projects in Castlederg has the potential to be transformative for the area.

That's the view of local elected representatives this week as Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed it intends to apply for £6.4m from the Levelling Up Fund for the 'Derg Active' project.

Announced by the UK government earlier this year, the £4.8 billion fund aims to invest in infrastructure to support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects and cultural and heritage assets.

If successful, the council-led project will see the development of a 4G pitch at Mitchell Park, further enhancements to the Castle Park site and improvements to The Diamond area. It is one of several applications being submitted by the local authority to the fund.

Yesterday (Tuesday), a spokesperson for council confirmed that "council is developing a series of projects for submission under the Levelling Up and Future Fund programmes.

"This includes the Active Derg, Daisyfield, Brandywell and Acorn Farm proposals."

Ulster Unionist councillor, Alderman Derek Hussey, welcomed the possible cash injection.

"From the very start of the new council, combining Strabane and Londonderry, I have been highlighting that beyond the city and Strabane town, our rural settlements including among many others, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Sion Mills, have continued to fall behind in the provision of services and facilities compared to investment going to the urban areas of Londonderry and Strabane town," he said.

"I was pleased to receive support for a motion in council urging action to address the lack of rural provision and that all Derg councillors continue to support this position.