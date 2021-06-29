Teaching retirements at St Paul's High School, Bessbrook

On Thursday 24th June, St Paul’s High School Bessbrook celebrated the end of their academic year with mass in the Church of Good Shepherd, Cloughreagh, followed by a lunch on Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

The retirement of their three esteemed colleagues, Theresa Magee, English teacher, Bridget McConville, Science teacher and Joan Keenan, teaching assistant was celebrated at the event.

Principal, Jarlath Burns, recognised, and thanked Theresa and Bridget for their unwavering dedication and loyal service to the community of St Paul's. Throughout their careers they provided the highest standard of teaching and pastoral support to the many, many pupils who were fortunate enough to have been taught by these two outstanding teachers.

He also thanked Joan Keenan for the support she gave to the pupils of the St Paul's over the past 12 years.

Jarlath, on behalf of the whole school community, wished them a much deserved long, happy, and healthy retirement.

Also acknowledged at the event were staff who had 25 years service to the school and Jarlath presented them with a gift for this milestone. Included where Maria Wilson and Brenda Fegan, and Bridie McAvoy. "