Image released as Detectives probe Newry robbery

Detectives investigating an armed robbery in Newry have released images of a man they wish to speak with.

The incident took place at a shop on the Dublin Road just after 7am on Saturday 26 June.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie said: “During the robbery, a man entered the store and brandished a knife at a member of staff, before making off with a sum of cash. The staff member, while not physically injured, was understandably left extremely shaken by the ordeal.

“The man was wearing a distinctive dark blue top with high-vis flashes on the shoulders.

“I am asking anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 450 of 26/06/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org