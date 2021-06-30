Kids recycling competition winners announced!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council announces the winners of its Kids Recycling Competition – following over one hundred brilliantly original entries!

Launched last month, the crafty competition called on local primary school children from the ABC borough to get inventive with their waste and create an imaginative sculpture using recyclable materials found in their recycling bin or box.

With six brand new Amazon Fire 7 tablets up for grabs, the competition was certainly tough, seeing an array of wonderfully fun and incredibly artistic creations; ranging from scarecrows, robots and cars to dinosaurs, boats and more!

After some deliberation, the judges revealed the six overall champions and their winning sculptures as:

P1-P2 category

· Ava McNeill and her beautifully coloured horse, Oreo

· Ella McRoberts and her terrific version of Tunip from the Octonauts

P3-P4 category

· Páidí McCullagh and the super 3D sculpture of his daddy’s Ford 8210 tractor and trailer

· Alex Sloan and his brilliant Triceratops Dinosaur

P5-P7 category

· Hannah Carswell and her original half-lion half-scorpion creature

· Isaac Briggs for his superb city protected by recycling superhero, Larry the Protector.

Presenting the six lucky winners with an Amazon Fire 7 tablet each this week, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr commented: "The response from local school children to this competition has been just fantastic!

"With over one hundred amazing entries, it is fair to say the level of creativity, originality and discipline displayed by the children has been truly outstanding!

"Very well done to everyone who took part in the competition and many congratulations to our winners and their brilliant sculptures!"

Aimed at enhancing local children’s understanding of the different items contained in their recycling bins and boxes, the competition also promoted the importance of recycling and reusing materials to help the environment.