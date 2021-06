Alwyn McLaughlin of the Cancer Research shop Ballymena was delighted to receive a £1720 cheque from Cullybackey Euro Spar staff members.

The staff team of Pamela Woods, Nicola Purdy and Tracey Steele completed a100 mile walk during May to raise the funds which will go to this very vital cause.

Included in our picture are are Steven Barr Assistant Manager and Andrew Duff team leader. GB2733D21