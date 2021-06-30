Trillick family take on a charity car wash to raise funds for mental wellbeing

A local Trillick family are holding a charity car wash to raise money for Inspire wellbeing charity in memory of their son and brother who sadly passed away two years ago.

The car wash will take place at 84 Effernan Road, Trillick, BT78 3SG this Saturday from 9am to 5pm. All donations from the car washing will go directly to help support the work of Inspire right across Northern Ireland.

Daniel Lee died by suicide on July 1, 2019. His parents and brothers want to help raise money to support others like Daniel who are struggling with mental ill health. Covid-19 has meant their fundraising has had to wait until restrictions have lifted but now they hope that their local communities will come out and support them to raise much needed funds to support the work of Inspire.

Now coming up to Daniel’s second anniversary his family are determined to hold their fundraiser in his memory.

Now more than ever the Lee family realise the need to support others who are suffering from mental ill health. During the Covid-19 pandemic many in our communities have struggled with their mental health. Inspire works together with people living with mental ill health, intellectual disability, autism and addictions across Ireland, to ensure they realise their full potential. Inspire believe in creating a society free from stigma that focuses on the person and their abilities.