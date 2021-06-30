Two charged after serious assult on Dundalk Road

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

Detectives in Newry, investigating a serious assault which took place in the Dundalk Road area of Crossmaglen on Sunday 2nd May, have charged two men.

A 25 year old man has been charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent, Possessing an Offensive Weapon, and a number of other offences.

A 22 year old man has been charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Both will appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 21st July. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130