Police are currently investigating a report of damage caused to two vehicles in the Phoenix Fields area of Ballymena.

Both vehicles have had multiple tyres slashed sometime between 1900 hours on 29/06/21 and 0800 on 30/06/21.

If anyone has seen anything suspicious please contact police on 101 quoting reference 294 from 30/06/21 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.