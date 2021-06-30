Apartment plans lodged for York Hotel site

The York Hotel in Portstewart is to be replaced with apartments, under proposals submitted to council planners earlier this week.

Developers say the hotel is “no longer viable” and have announced their intention to build a 15-unit high quality apartment block.

The hotel went into liquidation in 2013 and was bought by Jeeves (Portstewart) Ltd two years later.

The firm says the premises are closing despite their best efforts to revitalise the business.

“We are excited to submit a planning application to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council for 15 new apartments on Station Road, Portstewart,” said John Morgan of Jeeves (Portstewart) Ltd

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, The York Hotel is no longer viable to run as an 11 bedroom hotel. We are now hoping to revitalise this site in a way that will tie in with the existing fabric of Portstewart.

“We believe these elegantly designed, modern apartments will be the perfect addition to the Station Road, and will offer greater choice to both local residents wishing to make a move, and those wishing to make the beautiful North Coast their home.

“We are hoping to offer a new residential development that will provide enviable sea views from a luxurious setting, that is complementary to and builds on the existing character of Portstewart.”

The current operator says the hotel will continue to operate until construction commences.

If planning approval is granted, it is hoped that construction work will begin in late 2022 with the work budgeted to cost over £3m and will create 30-40 jobs during construction.

The York Hotel was closed for 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.