Council meeting update from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council paid tribute to the organisation’s staff at the full meeting of Council held on Tuesday 29th June 2021.

During his opening remarks, Councillor Richard Holmes said he wanted to recognise the hard-working, unsung heroes employed by Council.

“Whether it’s planting flowers or repainting names on a war memorial, we have fantastic people working for us and we should pay tribute to them,” he said.

During the meeting, elected members ratified the following decisions:

Environmental Services committee

Litter enforcement private contractor

Agree the appointment of a private contractor to complement Council’s litter enforcement with the aim of increasing the capacity of the litter enforcement service, improve deterrent rates and reduce the amount of litter across the Borough.

Leisure and Development committee

Progress repair works on the failed sea defence infrastructure at Seaport Avenue in Portballintrae and carry out a site investigation and ground assessment to determine the stability and potential for future erosion within the targeted locality. A tender report will be brought back to the Leisure and Development Committee in August for further consideration.

Dungiven Bowling Project

Progress the development of a new synthetic green with floodlighting, fencing, sheltered viewing on the Curragh Road site and access to Dungiven Sports Centre for changing, toilets and storage space to Stage 2 of Council’s capital approval process.

This will allow the project to proceed to detailed design and full business case for a final investment decision to be taken by Council subject to affordability within the Capital Programme.

Digital Transformation Programme

Sign a Collaboration Agreement as confirmation of Council’s involvement in the Digital Transformation Programme.

This new business support initiative is designed to support over 1000 businesses across Northern Ireland to improve their productivity through digital technologies.

It will be delivered through a range of workshops and one to one mentoring and has been designed to provide further support to businesses as they aim to recover and re-build from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funding has been secured from Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund against the total programme costs of £1.2million, with councils contributing a total of £342,200. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will provide match funding of £31,109.

Enterprise Fund

Award 15 applicants a share of Council’s 2021 Enterprise Fund, totalling £62,381.83.

The Enterprise Fund seeks to help young businesses, under two years old, who need assistance in taking the next step in their growth plan. The funding aims to address barriers to growth via innovative approaches by providing grants of up to £5000. This year, the grant had a reduced upper limit (previously £10,000), to assist a greater number of businesses.

NI 100 programme

Appoint Chris McClintock Stained Glass for the design, manufacture and installation of the NI 100 Stained Glass Window in Coleraine Town Hall at a cost of £20,000 (inc VAT). The Council Working Group, Historical Advisory Group and The Honorable The Irish Society will lead on the design, content and location for the window.

Approve a series of NI 100 grants to community and voluntary groups which will contribute to the overall programme by celebrating people, places and products through community, cultural and sporting activities. These will provide an opportunity for good relations activities and build awareness of the anniversary. 31 successful applications were received, and they will each receive a share of the £89,000 budget.

Harry Gregg Foundation

Make a Direct Strategic Investment of £15,000 in the Stage 1 feasibility study for the Harry Gregg Legacy Foundation.

The study will include developing a range of site options including Coleraine Town Centre and University sites, identify the project components of the Youth Sports Zone, management and governance options, a project funding strategy, running costs and income strategy, identify partners with defined roles and responsibilities and a technical assessment of the project (planning, costs, risks).

Members also agreed to develop a new technical support grant programme which currently does not exist within Council.

Corporate Policy and Resources Committee

Performance Improvement Plan

Approve the Corporate Performance Improvement Plan for 2021/22. Progress updates will be provided periodically to the Committee and full Council in line with the Council`s Performance Improvement Policy while the Plan is also subject to an annual external audit process by the Local Government Auditor.

Rates Support Grant

Write to the Department of Communities in light of its decision to cut Council’s Rates Support Grant by 25%, a ‘callous’ and ‘severe’ reduction delivered without warning after the budget setting process was completed. Officers will also contact colleagues in the other six councils affected by the funding cut to agree a united response and members will raise the matter with party colleagues and Assembly members.

Town Halls

Approve the re-opening of Kilrea, Portrush, Coleraine and Ballymoney Town Halls from July 1st 2021.

Dunloy Football Club

Approve a Community Asset Transfer of McCamphill Park, Dunloy to Dunloy Football Club under the proposed Heads of Terms for a new long-term lease, subject to the due legal process being completed.

For further details about the meeting go towww.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/minutes/29th-june-2021-council-meeting

