Battered by armed raider

DETECTIVES have issued an urgent appeal for information in relation to a violent incident in Antrim in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident at Corbally Park in the town is being treated as aggravated burglary.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said they were keen to learn more about the movements of suspected intruders on June 27.

“A report was received at approximately 3.10am that a man and a woman had entered a property,” said DS Lenaghan.

“One of them was armed, and assaulted the occupant, who was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Damage was also caused to a TV inside the property.”

The police has confirmed that the enquiry has moved quickly since then, but stressed that further information could be key.

“A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of related offences,” said a police spokesperson on Monday.

“They remain in police custody at this time.

“Anyone who may have any information is asked to call detectives on 101, and quote reference number 431 of 27/06/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.

uk/makeareport/.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-

uk.org/