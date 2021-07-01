Council does the business!

LOCAL businesses can now get free, tailored, one-to-one mentoring support to help them thrive, through the Council’s Optimal Business Growth Programme.

Aiming to support 220 businesses across Antrim and Newtownabbey, the Programme aims to help create ‘a more prosperous economy for the Borough’.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Small and medium sized businesses and social enterprises with fewer than 50 full time employees will be able to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

The programme will be delivered by Mallusk Enterprise Park in partnership with Antrim Enterprise Agency and LEDCOM, offering support through bespoke mentoring, workshops and networking in a range of areas from digital to sales, export to social enterprise.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said it was an antidote to the post-COVID gloom.

“I would encourage all small businesses to enquire about this programme,” he said.

“Free mentoring will help businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic and support them to sustain and create jobs.

“Supporting local businesses to become more competitive and promoting growth and innovation are key priorities for the Council.

“The OPTIMAL programme has been designed to give local business owners the assistance they need to take them to the next level.”

Susan O’Kane, Eastern Regional Manager with Invest NI, echoed that.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to extend the reach of its local economic development, particularly as we work to rebuild Northern Ireland’s economy post-pandemic,” she said.

“The Optimal programme will help businesses diversify and grow at this difficult time, and to remain competitive.”

For more information and to apply for this support visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.

gov.uk/optimal

or text BUSINESS OPTIMAL to 80039.