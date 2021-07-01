Minister Mallon pays visit to 'excellent' Randalstown

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon paid a visit to Randalstown this week to view the recent work which has been carried out to further enhance the award winning town.

Thanks to funding from the Department for Infrastructure, the Council in partnership with local community group Tidy Randalstown, have been able to plant more than 50 native trees to create a tree boulevard on entering the town.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb warmly welcomed the Minister.

“I was delighted that Minister Mallon took time out of her busy schedule to see at first hand the fantastic work that has been carried out in Randalstown,” he said.

“As well as the sustainable tree planting project, the Minister visited the new heritage garden – a biodiversity project completed on the site of a disused railway embankment.

“The volunteers from Tidy Randalstown dedicate many hours to ensuring the town is always adorned with eye-catching floral displays and features to welcome residents and visitors.

“This is another example of what can be achieved through great partnership working and we look forward to seeing further sustainable projects within the town in the future.”

And the Minister was clearly impressed by what she saw.

“The sustainable planting of native trees and the creation of the heritage garden by Tidy Randalstown are just two of many schemes that my Department is supporting in our effort to tackle the climate emergency,” she said.

“Climate Change is the single biggest environmental challenge confronting the world and there is an urgent need to ambitiously reduce emissions in order to tackle the climate emergency we face today.

“I am committed to playing my part in this very important work at this critical time for our environment.

“Over fifty native trees have been planted on the approach to the town, which is a small contribution to improve the air we breathe and the environment we live in.

“I was also delighted to see the new heritage garden, which is an innovative use of a disused railway embankment and is an excellent example of how we can re-purpose land as a green space for local people to enjoy.”