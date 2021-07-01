Mountfield Ulster Scots to hold special breakfast morning and walk

Mountfield Ulster Scots in conjunction with Brackey LOL 165, Killycurragh LOL 200, and Mountfield LOL 674, are holding a special breakfast morning on Saturday along with an 8.2 mile walk to take in the three local lodges, to commerate the 100th Anniversary of Northern Ireland.

The morning will start with a hearty breakfast followed by a talk by Alymer McKinney on the history of the centenary.

Donations are to Chest, Heart and Stroke Assocation.

"For those wishing to part in the walk this will commence approximately at 11am," said an organiser.

"From Mountfield Orange hall to Brackey Orange Hall and then onto Killycurragh Orange Hall.

"Family and friends are all very welcome and there is no obligation to walk the full route.

"For catering arrangements please call any of the below, David Swann 07761837471: Stephen Patterson 07775650682: Neil Armstrong 07799777846: Walter Crawford 07866268131: Hazell McFarland 07739655716:

"Covid Guidelines Will Apply."