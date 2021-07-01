Rapid Recruiter local launch

THE brand new “one stop” rapid recruiter made its first stop in Ballymena last week, welcomed by Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Matthew Armstrong.

Adapting to the challenges people have faced in applying for jobs and attending interviews virtually over the last year, the team at HCIL were passionate abut bringing back that “face to face connection” in a safe way.

The Rapid Recruiter allows for on the day advice and guidance from our experienced recruitment team, an application and in-person interview completed there and then, and a chance to meet other HCIL team members who work in your area.

HCIL Recruitment Manager Paula Mogey said, “We wanted to welcome people safely back to in-person interviews, in an innovative and creative way – that removes any worry or anxiety about being in that “interview” setting.

“There are so many fantastic caring people in our local communities that would make valuable carers and we will be travelling round the country to meet them in their own hometowns.”

JOIN THE TEAM AND MAKE CARE YOUR CARER

Have you ever considered a career in care? Do you want to make a positive difference in your local community? Join the HCIL team and take the first step in your new journey.

Celebrating over 25 years of care in the community, HCIL is an award-winning family business based on flexibility and freedom, committed to delivering excellent quality of care to every client, allowing them to remain living independently in their own homes.

‘ONE TEAM, ONE DREAM’

The HCIL mantra is “one team, one dream” – meaning that you always have support along the way.

HCIL recognises the challenges faced by its employees in terms of trying to achieve a work/life balance and actively promoted flexible working hours (on confirmation of agreed availability from staff).

We are delighted to announce Care Assistant positions across the Ballymena and Antrim areas.

To start your career in care contact our Recruitment team today on 028 37511333 or apply online on our website at www.hcil.com