Six burglaries under investigation

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of six burglaries in Armagh and Newtownhamilton yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 30 June.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “We received five reports of burglaries in the Newtownhamilton Road area of Armagh, and one in the Dundalk Road area of Newtownhamilton. All happened around lunchtime on Wednesday, with the first incident, in Armagh, reported around 12.45pm.

“We have been notified of a sighting of a dark-coloured Audi in the area, with up to five people on-board.

“The intrusions happened in broad daylight, at a time when people would have been going about their normal business, and I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch. If you noticed this vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously, or if you happened to capture any dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 794 of 30/06/21.”

Detective Sergeant Stewart is asking members of the public to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe.

He continued: “Please make security part of your daily routine. Close and lock all doors and windows, even if you are only popping out for a few minutes. Leave a light on if it will be dark before you get home. And consider security lights. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house. Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours. If you see or hear anything that seems suspicious call 101 and in the event of an emergency call 999.”