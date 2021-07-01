Southern Area Hospice launch their Annual Car Draw

Southern Area Hospice Services are delighted to launch their Annual Car Draw with their ‘Win a CLIO’ competition!!

This competition will give people the chance to win a Renault CLIO Play SCe 65 with one year’s free insurance - all whilst

raising vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.

With the continued impact of Covid-19 on many of Hospice’s usual fundraising events and campaigns, they are delighted that they

can proceed with their Annual Car Draw. They are hoping that the public will continue to support this campaign and get their

entries in for the chance to win this beautiful car, and at the same time help support their local Hospice.

To purchase your ticket simply visit the website at www.southernareahospiceservices.org or ring the Hospice on 028 302 67711

(Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm) to enter the competition over the phone. Tickets are only £5 each and proceeds are in aid of

Southern Area Hospice Services.

The ‘Win a CLIO’ competition is very generously supported by Renault, Shelbourne Motors and AbbeyAutoline. Ronan Marshall of

Shelbourne Motors and Pauline O’Hanlon of AbbeyAutoline recently joined Louise Stewart and James McCaffrey of Southern Area

Hospice at Shelbourne Motors in Newry to launch the fundraiser.

Speaking at the launch, Louise Stewart, Clinical Sister at Southern Area Hospice thanked the companies for their continued support. She said, “We are delighted that Renault, Shelbourne Motors and AbbeyAutoline have continued to lend their support to this campaign. Here at the Hospice we have continued to provide care to our patients and their families throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for our services never stopped and so neither did our staff. They carried on caring in the most difficult of circumstances. I would encourage everyone to get their entry in, as not only will you be supporting the Hospice and helping us to continue our work, but you might be the lucky new owner of this fabulous Renault CLIO in November.”

Ronan Marshall, Group Marketing Manager at Shelbourne Motors, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established and fastest growing motor retailers with multi-franchise sites in Portadown and Newry, added, “We are extremely delighted to be partnering with Southern Area Hospice Services for the second year running with the ‘Win a CLIO’ campaign. We remain committed to supporting the Southern Area Hospice as our chosen charity partner again for 2021/22 and look forward to helping them continue to raise the vital funds which allows them to help so many patients and families in our local community. We will be welcoming one lucky winner to our showroom later this year to hand over the keys to a brand-new Renault CLIO. I’d like to encourage everyone to buy a ticket and support the Hospice and you never know – you could be the lucky winner”.

The lucky winner will not only win this beautiful car but also one year’s free insurance (up to the value of £500) kindly sponsored by AbbeyAutoline, long term supporters of the Southern Area Hospice. Pauline O’Hanlon, Newry Branch Manager, was delighted to attend the launch saying, “What a fantastic prize! We hope this will be a successful fundraising drive again for the Hospice and we are delighted to support them as they continue their amazing work, which touches the hearts of so many across this community. Who could resist the opportunity to win a brand new, fully insured car: as they say, if you are not in, you can’t win!”

Entries for the competition are £5 each and can be purchased on the Southern Area Hospice website

www.southernareahospiceservices.org or by phoning the office on 028 3026 7711 (Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm) to enter over the

phone. Closing date for entries is Wednesday 3rd November 2021 at 9pm. The draw will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021 at 12noon at Shelbourne Motors. So get entering now!