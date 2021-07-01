Speed Indicator Device erected by PCSP at local speeding hotspot

DERRY and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) have shown their commitment to tackling road safety by investing in Speed Indicator Devices (SID) to address speeding concerns in local hotspots.

The PCSP have purchased six SIDs which are designed to advise motorists in real time of what speed they are driving at and encouraging them to slow down and be wary of the speed limits.

A trailer mounted mobile units was placed outside Strabane Academy, as well as Eglinton Primary School in the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, welcomed the scheme and said the devices will go a long way in addressing the concerns of the community around speeding.

"This is a really positive development and I want to applaud our PCSP, the PSNI and partners in taking steps to tackle the issue of speeding and increasing road safety across our district by purchasing these Speed Indicator Devices," he said.

"Initially these devices have been placed outside two of our schools which will provide peace of mind to parents and children and hopefully reduce any speeding in these areas.

"I look forward to these devices being used throughout our district in the near future and I'm sure they will help us move forward in improving road safety across the Derry and Strabane district."

Councillor Martin Reilly, outgoing chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP, said the scheme highlighted the commitment of the PCSP to tackling public concerns.

"I am delighted to help launch the use of these Speed Indicator Devices which will be an important tool for us in raising awareness and in encouraging our road users to be safe and sensible when they are travelling," he continued.

"We know from our public consultations that road safety and speeding is big concern for a lot of people across the district and addressing this is a top priority for the PCSP and this shows that we are taking active steps to tackle this.

"We will continue to work closely with all PCSP members and with the PSNI in the months and year ahead around placing the SIDs in locations of the highest concern, and we would ask the public to please be patient as the scheme is rolled out."

PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones added: "The responsibility for making our roads a safer place is one that we all share.

"The introduction of these devices is another way of making motorists aware of their speed and encouraging them to reduce it if they breach the limit.

"Speed restrictions are not there to inconvenience motorists; they are there to make our roads safer.

"All motorists have a duty to drive in a responsible manner, but if they do not then we have a duty to detect and deal with offences.

"Enforcement of speeding regulations is just one part of making our roads safer. Driving brings with it certain responsibilities and everyone using our roads should do so safely or face up to the possible consequences."