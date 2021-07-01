Touching donation to Tiny Life

THE Douglas family from Ballymena have presented Tiny Life with an amazing donation of £550.

The sum was raised through donations by family and friends in lieu of birthday gifts for the 60th birthday of Jacqueline Douglas. .

Sarah Wilson of Tiny Life said: “It was especially touching that they were still thinking of others in a heart breaking time for themselves following the loss of their baby grand daughter Mabel in the neo-natal ward at RVH earlier that week.”

Tiny Life has been providing practical and emotional support to the parents of premature and sick babies in Northern Ireland for over 30 years.

From the early days of NIMBA the charity has invested over £500,000 in medical research, the results of which are now saving the lives of thousands of babies worldwide.

In more recent years the development of a Family Support Service has ensured that families experiencing the birth of a premature or sick baby receive the practical and emotional support they need.

Every day in Northern Ireland 6 babies are born too soon.

Some arriving as early as 24 weeks and weighing as little as 1lb.

Sarah concluded: “We rely on the kindness and generosity of families like the Douglas family who, even in the darkest of times, have thought of us and the families we will continue to support around Northern Ireland thanks to their help.”