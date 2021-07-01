Dungannon PS graduation and Proms in the Park

To acknowledge the contribution of their Primary 7 pupils and to celebrate their individual successes and achievements, Dungannon Primary School hosted a 'Proms in the Park' event for family and friends of pupils about to move to post-primary education.

"This was such a wonderful and memorable event for our Primary Seven pupils,” Mr Thompson, Principal, told the Courier.

“What a perfect and fitting way to acknowledge the fantastic contributions made by each of our 33 P7 children.

“This was our first event since Covid-19 impacted us back in March 2020.

“It was lovely to welcome parents back to school and to celebrate together the end of their child's primary school journey.”