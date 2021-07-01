Official opening of new facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre

IT all kicked off at the recently enhanced Maghera Leisure Centre – on the football pitch!

An exhibition match between representatives from Northern Ireland Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies FC was the first game to be played on the new 3G pitch, a key element of the project.

Refereeing the official opening of the extension to the Leisure Centre facilities in Maghera were the chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots.

The project resulted in the construction of a brand new 3G pitch with floodlights; a trim trail and the upgrading of the existing play park at the complex with accessible and inclusive play apparatus. Work was also completed on the Crewe Road footpath as part of the scheme.