Kells hammer attack

Detectives are investigating a hammer attack in Kells, Co Antrim, overnight.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "Shortly before 1am three masked men armed with hammers entered a property on Crosshill View and began assaulting a man as he lay in bed. The 35-year-old victim was struck a number of times with the hammer about the legs and he was subjected to sectarian slurs.

"Damage was also caused to items in the bedroom and the living room window was smashed. Outside the property, the windows of a car were smashed and the remnants of two petrol bombs were located, however it appeared the devices had not ignited.

"The men have been described as being of medium to well build, aged in their 30s, and spoke with local accents. All three were wearing black face masks.

"Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to call 101 and quote reference number 81 of 02/07/21."

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/