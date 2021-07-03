Four house burglaries in Newry

Detectives in Ardmore are investigating a series of burglaries in the Newry area on Friday.

Reports were received on Friday morning of four burglaries at houses at Ballydogherty Road and Brown Moss Road in Loughgilly, and at Latt Road and Armagh Road in Newry.

It is believed that three males were involved in the burglaries and that they were travelling in a white Volkswagen Scirocco, which has since been located abandoned across the border in the Ravensdale area.

The three males were wearing dark coloured hooded tops, black baseball caps and surgical masks on their faces.

Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are working to determine what has been taken from each location.

Detectives would ask anyone with any information or who saw the white Scirocco being driven in the area on Friday morning to call them at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 735 02/07/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.