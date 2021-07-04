Checking in at the Omagh Bug motels!

LOCAL primary school pupils have taken on innovative new roles in ‘hospitality’ with the arrival of exciting Bug motels, courtesy of a major biodiversity project led by SGN Natural Gas.

The award-winning company recently designed a sustainable Bug motel for every primary school in the network area including Omagh, just in time for some new guests to check in for the summer holidays.

David Butler, Director of SGN Natural Gas, said the project team was overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from schools in all key towns in the network in the western area who welcomed the opportunity to become Bug motel ‘managers’.

Mr Butler explained that the SGN Natural Gas biodiversity campaign which includes woodland planting and community-based beekeeping initiatives, had the potential to make a hugely positive impact on our local natural environment.

He said: “In 2019 we launched an initiative that will see 7,000 trees planted in our network area by the end of 2022 and we have successfully completed our first year with a huge new ‘Plan Bee’ project that has included assisting 18 members of the public through a full beekeeping course. Income generated from producing local honey will go back in to making the project completely self-sufficient and sustainable with the potential to make a profound impact on the understanding of bees and their positive impact on our environment.”

Mr Butler added: “The Bug motels are proving to be a big hit with everyone involved in this project; they not only offer a sanctuary for insects such as ladybirds, bees, and spiders which are important to our environment, but also provide an ideal platform to learn about natural habitats and different types of invertebrates. I would like to thank each and every primary school principal, staff and all the pupils for supporting this new initiative and helping to make a difference for our ecosystems.”

For more information please visit sgnnaturalgas.co.uk