Shot fired into house at Bessbrook

Detectives in Ardmore Criminal Investigation Department are appealing for information following the report of an incident in Bessbrook in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 4 July.

Police received a report, just before 4am, that a shot had been fired through the window of a house in the Dobson’s Way area of the village.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “The occupants, who were home at the time, have been left shaken, but thankfully no serious injuries have been sustained. This was a reckless act which could, of course, have resulted in physical injuries or loss of life.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed or heard anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 481 of 04/07/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org