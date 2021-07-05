Drive your career forward with new HGV Training Academy

A new initiative to address skills shortages and improve employment opportunities for those interested in a career in the transport and logistics industry, has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in conjunction with a number of key local firms.

The HGV Driver Academy Programme opens for applications from 5-23 July and aims to support economic recovery and provide viable job prospects for men and women who are unemployed, under-employed or at risk of redundancy.

The transport and logistics sector is strategically important to Mid and East Antrim Borough in facilitating trade and wider economic activity, and the training programme will support Council’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable and prosperous employment in the Borough.

Through the pilot pre-employment HGV Driver Academy, participants will undertake training to gain an HGV Category C (Class 2) licence and receive employability support. Council are also working with local transport employers to ensure that participants are offered an interview for an appropriate role when they have completed the Academy training.

Councillor Timothy Gaston, Chair of Council’s Borough Growth Committee, encouraged local employers and those interested in a career in the transport and logistics industry to get in touch.

“Transport and haulage workers have been critical in ensuring we all have access to essential food and medicines during the height of the pandemic, and will continue to play a key part in our wider economic recovery from the crisis.

“The HGV Driver Academy Programme is a great opportunity for those interested in getting on the road to a career in the industry and for local employers to address skills shortages and invest in their future plans for growth.”

Paul Boyle, General Manager of Workforce Training Services, delivery partner, said:

“Workforce Training Services is delighted to be in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Council to deliver the HGV Drivers’ Employment Academy.

“This exciting opportunity will present citizens a unique opportunity to gain qualifications and skills and enter into sustainable employment.”

To be considered for a place, please email your name and contact number to info@workforceonline.org by 23 July and include ‘MEABC HGV Academy’ in the subject line.

We are also keen to hear from Borough-based employers who anticipate recruiting Category C (Class 2) and/or Category C+E (Class 1) drivers this year and wish to work with us to help address these recruitment needs.

For more information please contact sean.keenan@midandeastantrim.gov.uk