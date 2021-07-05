Major recycling investment for Newry firm

NEWRY company Re-Gen Waste has invested a further £500,000, adding a high-tech process to one of its existing waste fuel lines, improving deliverability and reducing packaging.

A state of art, CK International, computerised baler, aids the company in providing consistent quality to meet the needs of global customers.

Joseph Doherty, Managing Director at Re-Gen Waste (Pictured), said that this equipment takes to a new level the densification of product, significantly reducing the carbon footprint for Refuse Derived fuel.

“In a continuing programme of improvement, this equipment standardises our product offering across all ranges,” explains Joseph. “Bales of greater density reduce wrapping requirements, shrink loading times for bulk shipments and increase vessel load capacity for bulk shipments which is already the most carbon efficient means of transport.

“The baler was designed and manufactured by CK International on the back of a successful previous installation, with Re-Gen working closely with the Dungannon based company on a solution-specific machine to meet our requirements. We incorporated their data management technology to help monitor production and produce repeatable quality product to meet exacting international targets.”

With the continuing development of waste to energy plants, there remains a huge demand for Refuse Derived fuel. Re-Gen targets customers with combined heat and power facilities which provide best energy recovery for waste fuel consumed.

Joseph adds, “The processing of waste material for fuel is part of the circular economy, whereby energy is recovered from non-recyclable fraction of waste, diverting it away from landfill. Shipping to state-of-the-art recovery facilities in bulk quantities, produces some of the lowest emissions of carbon dioxide or CO2 in terms of the volume of materials being transported, while recovering up to 90% of the energy available in the waste. This new CK baler proves Re-Gen’s commitment to continual improvement of its processes from production through to delivery helping Northern Ireland along the path of reduction of CO2 emissions.”

Raymond O’Hagan, Sales Manager – Recycling Sector from CK International, said, “We were delighted to have the opportunity to work with Re-Gen once again. Our fully automatic Twin Ram baler with 160 tonne compaction force, bite size calculator and integrated technology is the ideal solution to help Re-Gen achieve the bale density and consistent bales size they need for shipping. The Baler Performance Monitoring will allow Re-Gen to analyse the plants productivity and to maximise throughput and efficiency while reducing financial and carbon costs.”