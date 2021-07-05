Newry firm to quadruple size of bakery operation

A Newry-based company is investing over half a million pounds to quadruple the size of its bakery due increased demand from a range of blue-chip customers.

Around Noon is making the investment in its bakery operation which is based beside the food-to-go manufacturer’s headquarters at Greenbank Industrial Estate.

Around Noon Bakery is an award-winning producer of bespoke, innovative, and luxurious products. It supplies a number of well-known high street retailers and independent stores in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and operators within the travel sector in the UK.

The investment will involve the acquisition of, and expansion into, a 10,000 sq ft unit adjoining the bakery’s existing premises and the purchase of new machinery. This will significantly expand the bakery’s capacity to meet demand from customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “Around Noon Bakery continues to go from strength to strength, experiencing growing demand from new and existing customers. The investment we are making will allow the bakery to significantly increase capacity and enable it to produce a wider range of products.”

Around Noon Bakery produces bakery items including cakes, muffins, pastries, slices, cupcakes, brownies and scones for a range of customers and under its own ‘Sweet Things’ brand.