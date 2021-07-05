Water good idea!

NI Water have donated a waterbutt to Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena for use in their school garden.

Many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance pupil wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds. Waterbutts are a great way to do this as they harvest rainwater, which can then be used to water plants or wash windows.

The school received their waterbutt as part of their participation in NI Water’s World Water Day celebrations.

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment. We get plenty of rain in Northern Ireland but this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into the taps.

Using a waterbutt to catch the rain is just one way we can all have play a part to ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.