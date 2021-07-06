AG puts Ballygawley site on the market for £2.75m

A TYRONE building materials giant is selling off one of its manufacturing sites after moving production to its main base.

Acheson & Glover, which is now known as AG, says it took the decision to relocate its manufacturing facilities from Ballygawley to its largest manufacturing site in Fivemiletown.

But it said the move has not impacted job levels.

The property is now on the market for offers over £2.75m. It’s being marketed by Lambert Smith Hampton.

“Having successfully navigated the challenges presented by the global pandemic, AG’s markets are continuing to pick up with notable increase in demand across the domestic and commercial sectors,” the firm said.

“The company has ambitious growth plans for 2021 and beyond which include investments in manufacturing equipment and increasing employee numbers to meet growing demand.

The Board recently took the decision to relocate AG’s manufacturing facilities from Ballygawley (until recently a satellite plant) to their largest manufacturing site in Fivemiletown.

“This decision was taken to increase efficiencies, further increase the sustainability of products by moving production to the raw material and aggregate source and ultimately to help the business grow into the future. The relocation plans did not impact employment levels. The Ballygawley site has now been placed on the market for sale.”