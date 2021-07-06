Frew shuffled out of economy post by Donaldson

BALLYMENA’S Paul Frew has been dropped from his Economy minister post only a few weeks after being appointed.

Mr. Frew was given the job by Edwin Poots after he was elected DUP leader.

But this morning, the new DUP Leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, has appointed Gordon Lyons MLA (East Antrim) as Minister for the Economy in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Commenting, Mr Donaldson said,

“I want to thank and pay tribute to Paul Frew for his work as Economy Minister over the last number of weeks. He has been a dedicated Minister, progressing a number of important issues in the Department for the Economy which will be of benefit to everyone in Northern Ireland in due course.

I have taken the decision to make limited Ministerial and Post-holder changes at this time so as to minimise any impact personnel changes would have on the business of delivering for people across Northern Ireland. I am mindful that our Executive team, in conjunction with Ministers from other parties, has further significant work to do in the next short period. I do however intend to conduct a more fundamental reshuffle of posts in September.

I have appointed Gordon Lyons to be the new Minister for the Economy. Gordon is well equipped to take on the role and brings with him valuable experience, having served as a Junior Minister within the Executive Office and as DAERA Minister for a period earlier this year. I know he will be focused on rebuilding and revitalising Northern Ireland’s economy as we emerge from the Covid pandemic."