Orienteering for everyone at Gosford this summer - and it's free!

If you have ever wanted to try your hand at orienteering, then now is your chance!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is introducing Trail Orienteering (TrailO) this Summer called ‘Encompass All’.

TrailO is a form of orienteering that has been developed to offer everyone, including those with reduced mobility, a chance to participate in a meaningful orienteering activity, all on level terms.

The aim is to correctly identify which marked point on the ground agrees with the point shown on a special orienteering map. As this is done from a distance and from the safety of a path, it enables all participants, disabled and non-disabled, child or adult, to compete equally.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Encompass All as part of our Summer programme of activities this year,” commented the Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr.

“As a council, we are committed to ensuring inclusivity for all and TrailO is a perfect example – it is a fantastic activity for enjoying with friends and family and takes place on accessible paths. And even better, is that it is free and in the stunning location of Gosford Forest Park.”

Encompass All kicks off with two Sunday afternoons in Gosford Forest Park – 18 July and 22 August. There are a variety of slots to choose from on those days.

On arrival, you will be given a short briefing before setting off on the course, which will take you approximately one and a half hours to navigate. Under 16 year olds must be accompanied by an adult.

TrailO series has been designed to Get Places Moving by creating a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment where people can Get Moving and Stay Moving.

For more information or to book your slot, simply click here.