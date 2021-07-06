Tuesday 6 July 2021 8:30
This week's front & back pages
Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:
Click here for Digital ePaper
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Serious assault in Portrush
Harte memoir set for release in the autumn
Dallas agrees new three year deal with Leeds Utd
THE R&A OPENS TICKET BALLOT FOR THE 150TH OPEN
Strong Team Ireland Cycling Road Team confirmed for Tokyo 2020
Belfast firm Clyde Shanks confirms support for Armoy Road Races
Ulster captain named 'Personality of the Year'
'We want to give a good account of ourselves' - Kearney
Athletes back on track for the 10,000m Championships
Cushendall Ruari Ogs defeat Ballycastle to win Feis Cup
Damage caused to Portstewart Promenade on Sunday.
Jeeves (Portstewart) Ltd, a local company who bought The York Hotel in 2015, has submitted a planning application to create 15 high quality apartments in a striking design on the Station Road.
The extent of the damage became clear on Monday morning following Sunday's heavy rainfall. Pic: Ciaran Clancey.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130