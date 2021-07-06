Two males due in court charged with assault

Two males due in court charged with assault
TWO males are due to appear in court this morning, Tuesday, July 6, charged in connection with a serious assault in Strabane at the weekend.

A 21 year-old man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court.

A 17 year-old male has been charged with making threats to kill, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Omagh Youth Court.

"As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)", a police spokesperson said.

The charges are in connection with an assault on a 23 year-old man at a property in the Meetinghouse Street area of Strabane during the early hours of Sunday morning, July 4.

