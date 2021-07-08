Appeal after sex assault

DETECTIVES have issued an urgent appeal for information following a report of a ‘serious sexual assault’ at a car park adjacent to licensed premises in the Hillhead Road area of Toomebridge on Sunday night (July 4).

It was reported that at around 11.30pm a woman, who was in the licensed premises, was followed by an unknown male outside where he sexually assaulted her.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Ballymoney on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2285 04/07/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/

makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.