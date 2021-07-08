Free classes to help children stay safe around their dogs

Dogs Trust Ballymena is offering families the chance to take part in free classes to help children learn how to stay safe around dogs.

The interactive 90-minute sessions, which will include games, quizzes and role play, will focus on helping children understand how to behave around dogs both at home and when out and about, and how to be kind to their four-legged friends.

They will also learn about how dogs communicate with their human friends.

Cathy Clyde, Education and Community Officer based at Dogs Trust Ballymena says: “Dogs are wonderful companions but, for us to live happily alongside our canine pals, it’s vital to understand them and know how to behave around them.

“The workshop will really help children, and their parents, get to know more about dogs. We want to help people to be comfortable, whether they’re having fun with their own dog at home or coming into contact with dogs they don’t know when they’re out and about.”

The workshops, for children aged 7-11, will take place on Thursday 19th August and Thursday 26th August at the Ballymena Rehoming Centre, 60 Teeshan Rd, Fairview, Ballymena BT43 5PN.

To book a place on one of the workshops please contact Cathy Clyde at cathy.clyde@dogstrust.org.uk or via mobile on 07834659504 .

No dogs will be in attendance at the event.

Places are limited to 20 people due to Covid restrictions so to maximise the number of children that can take part, it is preferred that only one adult per family attends.

Bookings will be taken on a first come, first served basis.