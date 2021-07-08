Royal visit 'testament to the spirit of Antrim volunteers'

SOUTH Antrim MP has described the visit of Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, to the Castle Gardens this week as a testament to the spirit of local volunteers.

Mr Girvan was speaking after the VIP paid warm tribute to the work and dedication of volunteers to the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the DUP man was among the locals formally introduced to the Princess on Friday afternoon.

“I was absolutely delighted and honoured to welcome Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, to South Antrim here today,” he said.

“The Princess was here in South Antrim to pay tribute to the work of volunteers for their selfless dedication to the community during the pandemic.

“Throughout the public health emergency, I was truly blown away by the dedication of so many groups and individuals from right across South Antrim to help those in need.

“The decision by the Princess to visit South Antrim today to thank all of those involved for their heroic efforts, is a testament to the spirit of South Antrim volunteers.

“The Princess Royal took time to speak with so many individuals to hear of the work that they have been engaged in and I have no doubt that she shares my pride, in hearing of the efforts made by so many.

“As MP for the area, this was a very proud day and all of those who have dedicated their time to help others, should be rightly proud of all they have achieved.”